Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Expressing delight over Real Madrid win, manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded players especially Joselu

Joselu scored twice after coming on as an 81st-minute substitute. — Reuters

Real Madrid staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, securing a spot in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on the players. “We played well … we had opportunities to control the game … it happened again here … it’s quite usual at the Bernabeu with our supporters we can do something unexpected," he said.

"Joselu is a fantastic striker. We had a lot of energy at the end of the game. I’m going to enjoy now until the final."

"[the players] work really hard. They are really humble. It is the best squad I have ever had in my career," he added.

The match was a nail-biter, with both teams displaying caution initially. Bayern had the first chance when Serge Gnabry narrowly missed the target with a powerful shot. Real Madrid responded with a glorious opportunity for Vinicius Junior, who hit the bar, and Rodrygo's follow-up effort was saved by Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper.

The first half saw Harry Kane's volley saved by Andriy Lunin, and the two teams went into halftime with a scoreless draw.

With eyes on the final, the two teams tried their best to make it. Real Madrid, 14-time European champions, dominated the second half. However, Neuer made outstanding saves to deny Rodrygo and Vinicius their chances. Bayern then took the lead when Alphonso Davies blasted past Lunin after a superb pass from Harry Kane.

Just when it seemed like Bayern would advance to the final, Neuer slacked on a simple ball, allowing Joselu to level the score in the 88th minute. In a dramatic turn of events, Joselu scored again two minutes later, sweeping home from six yards out after a square pass from Antonio Rudiger.

The goal was initially ruled offside, but a VAR decision confirmed Joselu was onside, sparking wild celebrations at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid held on to win 4-3 on aggregate, setting up a record-extending 18th Champions League final appearance.

Real Madrid will now play its Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.