 

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

La Liga club's fans cross line with abusive chants about Inter Miami star before Champions League semi-final

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Ronaldo-Messi rivalry intensifies as Real fans hurl abusive chants at Messi. — Reuters/Files

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was targeted by fans of Spanish football club Real Madrid ahead of the team's Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

A video that went viral on social media showed a section of Los Blancos fans hurling abusive chants towards ex-Barcelona star and captain on the streets of Madrid, Goal reported.

Fans of the club which Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has played for were heard screaming: "Lionel Messi, son of a b*tch.."

This incident highlighted that the rivalry between both players and their fans is still alive although none of the football legends were playing in the match.

The incident occurred ahead of the Spanish club's clash against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in response to a recent provocation from rival team fans who taunted Real Madrid with chants of "Messi, Messi" during a previous game.

The newly crowned La Liga champions held the Bavarian club to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Munich courtesy of a brace from Vinicius Jr. 

Leroy Sane and Harry Kane were on target for the hosts.

After facing the German giants at home, Carlo Ancelotti's side will be back in action in La Liga on Saturday to face Granada.

