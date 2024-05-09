 

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Al Nassr eyes player as season comes to end

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's club tries to tap on Manchester United's player. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is tapping another Manchester United player who is reportedly aiming to bid adieu to the Old Trafford-based football team, reported Sportbible Thursday.

As the season is coming to its conclusion, the Saudi Pro League is hunting for European talent during the summer transfer window.

The rumours also sparked weeks earlier when Liverpool’s striker Mohamed Salah had a heated exchange with the retiring manager Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United is under observation by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi team as it is looking to recruit Casemiro, according to Caught Offside.

The outlet reported that the representatives of Casemiro discussed with Al Nassr amid the Brazilian’s attempt to leave Europe.

According to the report, Saudi is bidding as much as £40 million for the veteran midfielder with a proposal of a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old had been in a four-and-a-half-year agreement with Manchester United while retaining an option for a one-year extension, however, he has yet to decide his future upon the conclusion of the season.

32-year-old Casemiro signed four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester United. — Reuters

The Brazilian made 51 appearances in all competitions under Old Trafford but his performance against Crystal Palace was not up to the mark.

After the match, Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports urging him to leave the Premier League for the Saudi club.

He said: "Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level — the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final — then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi."

