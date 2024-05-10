Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend reacts to Hailey's pregnancy

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a video in which they renewed vows and announced pregnancy

Justin Bieber’s alleged ex girlfriend Sofia Richie reacted to his pregnancy news with Hailey Bieber.

The social media influencer-model left a sweet comment on the celebrity couple’s latest video on Instagram in which they renewed vows and announced the pregnancy of their first child.

“Ahh!! Congratulations,” Sofia, who herself is nine months pregnant, commented on the post with heart emojis.

She announced her first pregnancy with husband Elliot Grainge in January. Speaking with Vogue, Sofia had shared, “She’s growing pretty fast, so the due date is a bit up in the air.”

According to reports, she dated Justin briefly in the summer of 2016 during a break in the singer's successful Purpose World Tour.

However, neither of them ever confirmed their fling but they were packing on PDA during several outings in Los Angeles and Tokyo in the August of the same year.

At the time, Sofia also gushed over Justin and told Billboard that they share a “special relationship.”

“Justin is very easy to talk to, and that's hard to find with people in Los Angeles,” she had said.