Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino says ‘we need to split'

Mauricio Pochettino tells what would happen if sacked

Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino says it's not only owners who decide the future. — Reuters

Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed Friday about his career ahead of Saturday’s clash with Nottingham Forest, underlining what would happen if the owners sacked him.



According to Sky Sports Friday, the Argentine-born said that the decision is not solely of Chelsea’s owners but his too.

Pochettino said that his team must discuss the hierarchy with him at the end, adding that he is not unhappy in the club.

The former Paris Saint Germain’s coach told the media: "If we are happy then it's perfect, but it's not only if the owners are happy... because you need to ask us also, because maybe we are not happy and we need to split."

Pochettino added: "It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It's two parts if they make a decision and it's not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.”

"If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world," he added.



The Fulham-based team had a bumpy year with a mixed year under the former Southampton manager who was brought in July. His position was strengthened with victories over Spurs and West Ham United.

Chelsea captain Reece James has also recovered from injury, with Chelsea boss saying: "We need to see today but maybe [Reece] can be available in the squad, yes."