Kylian Mbappe decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain

It's Mbappe's last year at Paris Saint-Germain

French striker Kylian Mbappe parts ways with Paris Saint Germain. — Reuters

French striker Kylian Mbappe announced Friday that he is parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

The announcement was made as he spoke to his fans on social media platform X.

He said in the video: "I wanted to speak to you. I have always said that I would speak with you when the time comes. And so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain."

"I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in few weeks. I will play my last game at the Pac Des Princes on Sunday."

The French forward said: "It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and a great honour to be a member of the biggest French club."

Kylian Mbappe commenced his journey with PSG in 2017 and the team witnessed three Ligue 1 titles in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-2021.

Expressing his gratitude in an emotional video message, he went on: "One of the best in the world, which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history some of the greatest champions to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well."

He thanked his teammates, managers, and the supporting people in PSG who are not at the forefront but in the shadows.

He added: "Despite everything... there are some real club lovers who want to protect... and I know that with all these people I know that the club is in great hands."

"It's hard, hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that to leave my country France, The Ligue 1, a championship I have always known."

He also expressed hope that the team "will finish this year with a last trophy."

In the end, he said: "We are going to have good moments for what’s left, and believe that you will remain in my heart forever."



PSG are to clash with Toulouse at Parc Des Princes as Mbappe's side was crushed by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday with 1-0.