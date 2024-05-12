King Charles receives support against ‘publicity circus' organizer Prince Harry

King Charles has just received a rush of defense after Prince Harry’s claims about him went viral

Inside sources have come out in defense of King Charles after it was alleged by Prince Harry’s spokesperson that the monarch would not be taking part in any private meetings because of his full programme.



Claims abut everything have been brought to light by a royal insider and Express UK.

This inside source in question intends to set the record straight about what really went behind the scenes.

The source began by offering a jibe against the Sussexes, using the old “recollections may vary” anecdote from the old Oprah interview.

Reportedly, “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [back in February] and at very short notice.”

“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again,” they added before concluding the conversation.

For those unversed with the original statement made by the spokesperson, it was said at the time, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”