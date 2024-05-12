How did David Beckham celebrate after Lionel Messi's goal streak ended?

Co-owner of Inter Miami celebrates win as Messi fails to goal

Lionel Messi could not keep up his goal streak against CF Montreal. — Reuters

David Beckham's Inter Miami faced CF Montreal Saturday where the Argentine star Lionel Messi could not keep up his goal streak however, The Herons triumphed over the Canadian side by 3-2.

Inter Miami was struck two goals in the first half which was covered up within minutes by Matias Rojas and Suis Luarez at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Canada.

Lionel Messi could not score a single goal nor could assist his teammates in netting in his match in North American football career. He rested on the bench after being hurt in the 40th minute on a play after being fouled by Montreal defender George Campbell.

David Beckham congratulates his team’s victory over CF Montreal. — Reuters

The 36-year-old striker also lost Major League Soccer league’s leading scorer to his teammate as his streak of eight games with goals ended.

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami David Beckham congratulated his team’s victory over CF Montreal with multiple stories and posts on his social media.

Inter Miami's owner David Beckham celebrates victory. — Reuters

As his team bounced back, the 49-year-old posted multiple Instagram stories writing: "Great comeback win last night."

Matias Rojas scored in the 44th minute, and Luis Suárez scored in the extra time of the first half taking the match to a tie.

Benjamin Cremaschi netted the ball in the 58th minute which led the team to secure victory in Inter Miami’s fifth consecutive match for the first time in the club’s four-year history.

"Not being able to close out the first half mentally was a heartbreaker," Montreal coach Laurent Courtois said.

"Yeah, it was a good game. I understand the people cheering for Messi. For me as a head coach when I’m losing, hearing my stadium cheering the other guy when we’re losing, it’s tough."