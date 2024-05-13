 

Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife on Mother's Day with cute post

Kansas City Chiefs star marks Mother's Day with adorable photo of wife with kids

May 13, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took to social media to make sure that his wife, Brittany Mahomes, felt the love on Mother's Day.

In an adorable post on Instagram on Sunday, the 28-year-old quarterback shared an adorable photo to celebrate his wife as the world marked the International Mother's Day.

The photo he shared showed Brittany posing for a portrait with their two children: daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 16 months.

The trio wore a simple wardrobe that consisted of white tops and denim.

He captioned the post: "Happy Mothers Day!"

Patrick's friend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also wished wished Brittany in the comment section, writing: "Happy Mother’s Day Britt!!"

Brittany also marked the day with an Instagram photoshoot including images of herself and Patrick posing with their kids. 

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. they make life fun and entertaining to say the least," she wrote in her caption.

In the photos, she matched her wardrobe with her daughter who wore a white dress with a floral pattern, while the Mahomes boys matched in beige tops and sneakers.

