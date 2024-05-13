Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's true popularity levels exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s status in Montecito has just been brought to light by a local bookshop owner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s status in Montecito has just been brought to light by a local bookshop owner.

Claims regarding the truth behind Montecito walls have been shared by a fellow resident of the same abode as the Duke and Duchess.

This resident in question, Mary Sheldon is the owner of a bookstore in and around the town.

She broke everything down during an interview with Express UK.

While highlighting the last few years since the couple’s move she began by saying, “I think they’re basically ignored, and if people come across them that’s fine, but I don’t think the locals seek them out in any way.”

All in all, “I have seen black SUVs on my road. Other than that, no impact at all,” she also stated.

During the course of her interview, she also touched base on Meghan’s shopping habits as well and admitted that the Duchess, unlike other stars is not one to come out shopping often.

She also said, “I don’t think they do their own shopping.”

“I’ve never seen them. That or they don’t read books or they shop on Amazon,” overall “I don’t know what they do,” she also went as far as to add before signing off.