 

New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar

'Friendship bridge' to connect two countries that were once on the brink of war

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

40m high 'friendship bridge' aims to boost economy of Bahrain and Qatar. — Construction Week Online

A proposed "Friendship bridge" aims to connect two countries with a historically turbulent relationship, promoting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economic development and enhancing people-to-people ties.

According to the Daily Express, the officially-named Bahrain-Qatar Causeway project is expected to reduce travel time from five hours to 30 minutes over a 21-mile distance.

Initially estimated at £1.8 billion in 2008, the project’s cost has now risen to nearly a whopping £2.4 billion.

The bridge will accommodate road and railway traffic and is considered a natural extension of the King Fahd Causeway, connecting Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and Al Jasra and Bahrain.

Additionally, it will reach the height of 40 metres and support maritime navigation.

“The proximity of Bahrain to Qatar and the dynamism of both economies make them structurally logical trading partners, and this is reinforced by the warmth of cultural ties between the two nations,” Dr Omar Alubaydli from the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) told the Gulf Daily News (GND) in February.

The project was reportedly first approved in February 2005 to be the longest fixed link in the world at the time, linking Bahrain to Qatar.

Doha and Manama, the two capitals, were on the verge of war in 1986 over disputed territories, including the Zubura, Janan Islands and Fasht Al Dibal.

In 2010, the dispute over the Hawar Islands which had first begun in 1936 was reignited, escalating costs and stalling the project.

More From World

Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star

Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star
Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?

Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?
Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise

Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise
WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people video

WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people
US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran

US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran
Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation
Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with
Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed
Cold lava claims over 40 lives in Indonesia's Sumatra island

Cold lava claims over 40 lives in Indonesia's Sumatra island
Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept

Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept
India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen

India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen
What three traits successful people have and others don't?

What three traits successful people have and others don't?