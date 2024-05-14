 

Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tyson reveals about his body amid Jake Paul face-off

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Mike Tyson reveals what he feels right now, ahead of Jake Paul fight. — Reuters

Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson made a major revelation about his physique as the 'Iron' is set to mark his return to the game facing YouTuber Jake Paul on July 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson had been the heavyweight champion two times and retired from the ring in 2005 with 50 wins and 44 knockouts.

The 58-year-old legend faced another boxer Roy Jones Jr in a 2020 fight after retirement and since then, he had not fought anyone until the social media personality-turned-boxer challenged the Iron Mike to step into the ring once again.

Paul started his boxing career in 2020 and emerged victor in nine out of 10 fights with six knockouts.

Paul started his boxing career in 2020. — Reuters 

Tyson had been a popular fighter for his skill of quick, ducking, bobbing, and weaving with exceptional knockout power.

During a press conference, the legend told journalists: "My body is s**t right now. I am sore.”

"I think the people who say that wish they were up here," Tyson said adding that “because no one else can do this. No one else can shut the sporting world down”.

"This feels like it's going to be pretty fun so maybe we'll do it again. Let me take care of Jake first. We're friends, there's no doubt. But in the ring, we're not going to be friends.

"I really like Jake but he's going to have to fight like his life is on the line because it is."

Paul crushed former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva and now, he will be facing Tyson as a heavyweight.

Netflix will be streaming the bout live.

More From Sports

Was Patrick Mahomes a bad college student? Mom spills beans

Was Patrick Mahomes a bad college student? Mom spills beans

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't speak after 10-11pm. Here's why

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't speak after 10-11pm. Here's why
Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes all set to take place

Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes all set to take place
Why did Messi opt for US instead of Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo is?

Why did Messi opt for US instead of Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo is?
WATCH: Afghan fan misbehaves with Shaheen Afridi in second T20I video

WATCH: Afghan fan misbehaves with Shaheen Afridi in second T20I
Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife on Mother's Day with cute post

Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife on Mother's Day with cute post
Mount Everest: UK, Nepali mountaineers set new records

Mount Everest: UK, Nepali mountaineers set new records
Pak vs Ire: 'We need same mindset in World Cup,' Shahid Afridi says after win

Pak vs Ire: 'We need same mindset in World Cup,' Shahid Afridi says after win
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi achieve career milestones after Ireland win

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi achieve career milestones after Ireland win
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Ireland in second T20I

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Ireland in second T20I
PM announces hefty prize money for Pakistan hockey team video

PM announces hefty prize money for Pakistan hockey team
How did David Beckham celebrate after Lionel Messi's goal streak ended?

How did David Beckham celebrate after Lionel Messi's goal streak ended?