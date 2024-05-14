Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tyson reveals about his body amid Jake Paul face-off

Mike Tyson reveals what he feels right now, ahead of Jake Paul fight. — Reuters

Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson made a major revelation about his physique as the 'Iron' is set to mark his return to the game facing YouTuber Jake Paul on July 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson had been the heavyweight champion two times and retired from the ring in 2005 with 50 wins and 44 knockouts.

The 58-year-old legend faced another boxer Roy Jones Jr in a 2020 fight after retirement and since then, he had not fought anyone until the social media personality-turned-boxer challenged the Iron Mike to step into the ring once again.

Paul started his boxing career in 2020 and emerged victor in nine out of 10 fights with six knockouts.

Tyson had been a popular fighter for his skill of quick, ducking, bobbing, and weaving with exceptional knockout power.

During a press conference, the legend told journalists: "My body is s**t right now. I am sore.”

"I think the people who say that wish they were up here," Tyson said adding that “because no one else can do this. No one else can shut the sporting world down”.

"This feels like it's going to be pretty fun so maybe we'll do it again. Let me take care of Jake first. We're friends, there's no doubt. But in the ring, we're not going to be friends.

"I really like Jake but he's going to have to fight like his life is on the line because it is."

Paul crushed former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva and now, he will be facing Tyson as a heavyweight.

Netflix will be streaming the bout live.