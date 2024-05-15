 

Hailey Beiber flaunts bare baby bump in recent outing

Hailey Beiber and Justin Beiber announced they are expecting on May 9.

May 15, 2024

Pregnant Hailey Beiber and Justin Beiber took a stroll out after announcing baby news.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model with her husband Justin was spotted walking out of an office building in Los Angeles.

Hailey donned a white crop top showcasing her baby bump who is reportedly six months pregnant as per TMZ reports.

The mom-to-be completed her look with a baggy black blazer with padded shoulders and a pair of baggy black pants. She also sported a pair of white chunky black boots.

Whereas, the Baby singer wore a casual graphic T-shirt with a pair of neon green shorts and covered his head with a white beanie.

The outing came just a few days after the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child.

Moreover, in the announcement post, Hailey and her crooner husband celebrated the news with an outdoor shoot renewing their wedding vow.

Hailey and Justin's Relationship History

Hailey and Justin Bieber privately tied the knot in September 2018 at one of New York's courthouses.

One year later, they held a more traditional ceremony and celebrated their marriage with family and friends in South Carolina.

The couple first met in 2009 through Hailey's father actor Stephen Baldwin.

After a wave of romance rumors, Justin first made his relationship official with the model on 2015 New Year's Eve by sharing a PDA-packed photo on his Instagram.

In July 2018, Justin Beiber confirmed that the couple had been engaged. 

