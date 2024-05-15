Caitlin Clark fails to secure victory in WNBA debut

Indiana Fever lose against Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever loses 92-71 to Connecticut Sun. — Reuters

The Women National Basketball Association (WNBA) first pick Caitlin Clark could not get her Indiana Fever to triumph over Connecticut Sun as the star commenced her regular season Tuesday night.

The Caitlin Clark’s side lost the game with 92-71 despite 20 points with 10 turnovers, reported CNN.

Clark was also named the leading scorer with Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner.

WNBA wrote in a post on X, for the 22-year-old: "Tonight the rookie joins Maya Moore and Edna Campbell as the only players in WNBA history to tally 20+ pts and 4+ 3PM in their debut."

The Indiana Fever star Clark faced off Connecticut Sun’s forward Alyssa Thomas who secured 13 points, with the same number of assists, and 10 rebounds.

The Suns had five of their members with Bonner ahead of all, who had 20 points and six rebounds.

The Indiana forward met foul trouble early and was benched for most of the time in the first quarter. It was in the second quarter that Clark scored her first WNBA points.

At the conclusion of the game, Clark said she would’ve liked to have played better during her debut game, however, she’s eager to do so during future games this season.

“Obviously I’m disappointed. Nobody likes to lose, that’s how it is,” Clark said in the interview.

“But I don’t think you can beat yourself up too much about one game. I don’t think that’s going to help this team. No matter who it is on this team, no one can do that with how they played,” she said. “Just learn from it and move on.”

The Fever will be facing the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.