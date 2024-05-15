 

Ryan Reynolds gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Ryan Reynolds wife Blake Lively is reportedly best pals with Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift

May 15, 2024

Photo: Ryan Reynolds gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Ryan Reynold and his family are reportedly ‘true’ Swifties.

While promoting his new movie, IF, the acting sensation sat down for a confessional on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

In this chat, Ryan confessed that he is planning to visit Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour along with his family in Madrid. 

Ryan kicked off the topic when his co-star, Cailey Fleming came out to be a Swiftie as she flaunted wearing ‘friendship bracelets’ and said, “This one’s from her concert but it says Bea on it. Our opener’s name was Bea.”

The actress also added, “I think I blacked out. I’m getting to see her again in October and I’m so excited.”

In response, the Deadpool actor spoke highly of the 34-year-old songstress’ show, "Best concert on planet Earth."

Ryan’s other cos-star John Krasinski also shared that his daughters, whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt, love the Fortnight hitmaker. 

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Ryan chimed in to say.

“Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now,” he said before moving on to another topic, 

