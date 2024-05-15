Cristiano Ronaldo may bring in another Man Utd striker to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo may have encouraged Al Nassr to secure another Man Utd player. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo may have told his Saudi football club to tap people from Manchester United as Al Nassr is looking forward to securing another member of The Reds, reported ESPN Wednesday.

The Saudi Pro League club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022 and now, to strengthen the team, is interested in the captain of Manchester United Bruno Fernandes.

The outlet further reported that Al Nassr believe Fernandes would be a good fit in midfield, but there is an acceptance it will be very difficult to land his signature.

The Riyadh-based club is cognizant that the English club wants to retain the 29-year-old, however, a good offer may encourage them to transfer their midfielder.

Man Utd is currently facing financial restraints because of Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules but the team could easily pass this summer the publication reported citing senior sources.

The budgeting of the team will also be determined by how many players are saying goodbye to the club.

The Portuguese is under the deal with Man Utd till 2026, and also secured guarantees from the team amid the recent performance.

ESPN also reported that Bruno Fernandes is not trying to force his way out, but he is keen to be as successful as possible during the final years of his career.

Next season will not witness Champions League matches and being in the eighth position in the Premier League, there are chances that the team could not qualify for European games.