Ethan Hawke gushes over his cameo in Taylor Swift's ‘Fortnight'

Ethan Hawke's appearance in Taylor Swift's Fortnight’ could be included in his 'obituary'

Ethan Hawke gushes over his cameo in Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’

Ethan Hawke wants to be remembered for his cameo in Taylor Swift’s Fortnight.

In a new interview, Hawke said Taylor wanted to link the movie Dead Poets Society to her album The Tortured Poets Department. So, she asked him and his Dead Poets Society co-star Josh Charles.

“I think there’s some kind of psychic connection she was trying to provide for the fans about The Tortured Poets Department and the Dead Poets Society,” he said on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “She was kind of doing some little homage, and so she asked a couple of us old dogs to come out and make our presence known.”

Host Julia Cunningham then said, “It’s so amazing because it’s a completely different realm for you.”

She went on to note that in the “the whole Swiftie, larger culture — there’s a whole Swiftipedia — it lists you as, you know, appears in “Fortnight’ video, as if that’s the only thing you’ve ever done.”

“It’s funny you say that because I thought, as I was flying out there, I thought, you know, I’ve worked so hard in my life, and I have a feeling this will be in my obituary,” Hawke said, sharing that he “might get a few other mentions.”

In Swift’s Fortnight video, Hawke and Josh appeared as doctors treating Swift. The song featured Post Malone as Swift’s lover. He also sang parts of the melodious song.