Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert

Meghan Markle has shown where she really stands with Nigeria trip





Meghan Markle has a way of showing her stance in public appearances, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a trip to Nigeria alongside husband Prince Harry, showcased a form of rebellion with her gestures.

With her success at the trip, it is not reported that King Charles is planning to hinder future trips for the couple.

Royal expert Tom Quinn noted: “King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive. On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority,” he explained.

“King Charles will use back channels to try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple, but that will prove very difficult. The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan’s rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal. That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows William and Kate would never do,” he noted.