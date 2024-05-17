 

Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert

Meghan Markle has shown where she really stands with Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024


Meghan Markle has a way of showing her stance in public appearances, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a trip to Nigeria alongside husband Prince Harry, showcased a form of rebellion with her gestures.

With her success at the trip, it is not reported that King Charles is planning to hinder future trips for the couple.

Royal expert Tom Quinn noted: “King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive. On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority,” he explained.

“King Charles will use back channels to try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple, but that will prove very difficult. The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan’s rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal. That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows William and Kate would never do,” he noted.

More From Entertainment

Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'
Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert

Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert
Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood
Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'

Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'
Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle
Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?

Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?
Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce
Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs video

Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs
Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow video

Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow
Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm video

Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm
Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander

Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander "AE" Edwards romance