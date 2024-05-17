 

Billie Eilish drops third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Billie Eilish also got “Hard & Soft” tattooed as a tribute to her album

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Billie Eilish drops third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish officially released her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The two-time Oscar-winning singer dropped her third record on Friday morning at midnight in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats with no preceding singles.

"Dude ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ my third album is f***ing out now I don't even know what to say!” Billie exclaimed in her Instagram post.

She added, “[My brother] @finneas and I put so much into this album and have never ever, ever loved something more. We hope you enjoy it so much and I'll see you on the other side. Eeeek HMHAS out now everywhere love you all to death!”

Billie also got “Hard & Soft” tattooed on her hip as a tribute to her album, which features 10 tracks with titles like Skinny, Lunch, and The Greatest.

Finneas also posted behind-the-scenes of his famous sister singing Birds of a Feather during a recording session.

“This album is my favorite thing I've ever been a part of making and there were so many times during the making of it that I thought we'd never finish it or had no idea what we were doing. I lost count - just goes to show - when you're in it, you might just have to try to keep swimming. You can only really see the ocean once you're on the shore,” the 26-year-old musician wrote.

He added, “I'm going offline now because what you all think of this album is your business, not mine. But I really do hope you like it. We make everything with you in mind and we owe it all to you. Thanks for the sick job/life. We're so lucky.”

