Cristiano Ronaldo reveals ultimate goal-scoring target

Portuguese soccer star speaks about what keeps him going in this competitive game

Cristiano Ronaldo just 9 goals away from 900 mark. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's highest-paid athlete, who also holds the record for the highest number of goals in the UEFA Champions League, has revealed what pushes him to carry on with his illustrious football career.

The 39-year-old Portuguese is in high-spirits to complete the number of 900 goals as he is just 9 nets away from writing his name into the books of football history as the best player.

Ronaldo’s total number of goals are 891.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also on the top of the list of the best international football players ahead of Pele, Lionel Messi and many more with 128 strikes under his name.

The Al Nassr forward while speaking with a Whoop podcast said: “I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It’s great and it gives me motivation to carry on. If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high."

"If you are top for 20 years, it’s unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me it’s a big achievement," Ronaldo said, as per Goal.com.

"My biggest motivation is to carry on. It’s not easy to be at this level. To still push, to still motivate… to compete with the young lions that are coming… they want to show me that they are stronger and faster."

The star forward joined the Saudi Pro League last year in January where he also rose to fame by netting 48 goals, taking his overall scores in the clubs to 763.