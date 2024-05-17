In a first, Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

Brazil will host the Women's World Cup 2027. — Facebook/FIFA

For the first time in history, Brazil has been named as host of the Women's World Cup slated to be held in 2027.

Brazil beat the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany at the FIFA Congress on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, to secure the rights for the mega event. It will be the first time that a South American nation to host the mega event.

Brazil received support from 119 member associations of the FIFA Congress, compared to 78 votes for the European bid.

FIFA technical evaluation released last week also gave Brazil a score of four out of five, which was more than 3.7 for their European opponents.

The United States and Mexico were also in the running to host the event but they withdrew their joint bid to focus on the 2031 tournament instead.

The FIFA assessment scored each bid on criteria ranging from commercial viability, team facilities and accommodation, to broadcast sites, stadiums and fan festival venues.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the Brazil tournament would be "the best Women's World Cup ever".

The event in Brazil will be the 10th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain are the current FIFA Women's World Cup champions, joining USA (four titles), Germany (two), Japan and Norway as the nations who have clinched the elusive trophy.

"I would like to thank everyone who participated in the FIFA Congress for their trust in choosing Brazil to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. Today we are experiencing a historic day in Bangkok. This is a victory for world women's football. I assure you all that Brazil will be the best Women's World Cup in history," said Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"This FIFA decision announced tonight will have a major positive impact on Brazilian women's football and on the lives of millions of women in Brazil. In addition to investing in the World Cup, the entire women's football production chain in Brazil and North America South will take an immense leap in development," added Rodrigues.