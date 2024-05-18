 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck react to divorce rumours

It was previously Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are facing marital woes

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck react to divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front amid divorce rumours.

As fans will know, recently an insider from In Touch Weekly revealed about the allegedly estranged couple, “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

The source also claimed, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,”

Nonetheless, Jennifer and Ben recently appeared and flaunted their wedding rings during Ben’s kid, Fin’s, previously Seraphina, school play in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness also shared with the outlet, “Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” adding, “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up."

“Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids,” the insider continued.

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there,” they remarked in conclusion. 

