King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned

Buckingham Palace's latest announcement has left the fans of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, concerned.

The palace announced on Friday that King Charles is to make his first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer, at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The monarch will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, and elder son Prince William, 41, who will join Canadian veterans at the Juno Beach Centre at Courseulles-sur-Mer, along the Channel coast.

However, one notable absentee from the commemorations will be Kate Middleton, who is receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer, and was last seen at a public engagement in December last year.

The palace announcement has left the royal fans concerned about Kate Middleton’s health.

Commenting the Daily Mail report, one royal fan said, “The King was diagnosed with cancer, had his treatment and all this time on and off he was seen in public and caring on with some duties. Now even planning to go oversees. On the other side Kate apparently having preventive treatment but is no where to be seen?!”

Another said, “That is good news but a little concerning knowing that Catherine is still not well enough but William going proves she is on the mend.”

The trip will mark William's first overseas visit since Kate’s cancer diagnosis, and the first overseas visit for the King since he was also diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.