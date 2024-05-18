Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘almost hysterical’ after it was revealed that their Archewell Foundation was not allowed to operate or solicit donations in California as it was listed as delinquent.



As per royal expert and author Tom Quinn, the Sussexes are ‘highly sensitive’ when it comes to their non-profit organization and the recent scandal had them shocked.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Quinn revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacted after the Archewell Foundation was found delinquent over unpaid fees.

"According to friends of the couple, Harry and Meghan were almost hysterical when they were told their charity Archewell had been banned from charitable activities for failing to pay their registration fee,” he revealed.



"The couple insist it was just a simple mistake and that the cheque is in the post, but however you dress it up, it looks like incompetence,” the expert added.

"Harry and Meghan are highly sensitive about any criticism of their charitable work, especially since over the past few years at least five senior Archewell staff have resigned.

“One former staffer said that Meghan was a delightful person but difficult to work for unless she is allowed full control over everything: ‘She does not share power!’"

According to a source familiar with Archewell, the organization's financial issues have been misrepresented, and maintained that payments were always made on time, contrary to reports of late fees.

"For whatever reason, it has not been cashed. As soon as the foundation learnt of the problem, they immediately issued another cheque,” they said.

“Harry and Meghan's team hope this will quickly resolve the issue within the next week."