Eminent batter Virat Kohli makes IPL history

India's renowned batter Virat Kohli . — Reuters/File

Adding yet another feather to his cap, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli became the first player to score 3,000 IPL runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a match against Chennai Super Kings in Bangalore on Saturday.



Kohli achieved the feat when he reached 13 runs with a six while opening the innings for RCB in a must-win match, thereby becoming the first IPL batter to score 3,000 runs at a single venue across 17 editions.



Mumbai Indians' former captain Rohit Sharma is the only other batter to amass over 2,000 runs at a single IPL venue, with 2,295 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli made his IPL debut for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL’s first-ever match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18, 2008. He was dismissed for one run in that outing.

In 86 innings since, the former RCB captain has notched up 22 fifties and four centuries at the venue, with a best of 113. Kohli has struck 124 sixes at the ground.

Overall, Kohli has accumulated over 3,400 T20 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, including 116 runs in eight T20Is for India at the ground since 2012. This is also Kohli’s four centuries are also the most by any IPL batter at a single venue and the joint-second most in all T20s, only behind Chris Gayle, who scored five centuries at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Kohli, the leading run-scorer of the IPL 2024 season, also tops the all-time batting charts and is closing in on becoming the first batter to reach 8.000 IPL runs.

It must be noted that RCB have to win this game by a margin of 17 runs to qualify for the final four. If the rain washes out the game, CSK will qualify.

Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Impact Subs: Dube, Rizvi, Solanki, Rasheed, Choudhary.

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Impact Subs: Swapnil, Rawat, Prabhudesai, Vyshak, Himanshu.