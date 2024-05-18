Pakistan wins two medals in European Bodybuilding Championship debut

Bodybuilders with General Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), Sohail Anwar. - Author

KARACHI: In a major achievement, Pakistani bodybuilders managed to bag two medals at the 3rd European Bodybuilding Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Pakistan participated in the tournament for the first time where Arsalan Baig won the silver medal in the Sports Physique category and Shehzad Qureshi claimed the bronze medal in the Bodybuilding category.

General Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Sohail Anwar has congratulated the winners and participants for their efforts.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, also encouraged the bodybuilders.

The championship was organised and supervised by the Hungarian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (HBPSF) and was supported by the government of Hungary.

The tournament started on May 18th and the Pakistani bodybuilders departed for the tournament in Europe on May 16th.

Upon Pakistan’s confirmation of participating in the championship, Anwar congratulated the athletes on the milestone, saying: "We are thrilled to take this historic step into Europe and showcase the talent and dedication of our athletes, we are grateful for the support of the government of Hungary in making this opportunity possible."

Pakistan’s bodybuilders have successfully participated in the championships instigated by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (WBPF), Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (ABBF) and the South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (SABBF) in Asia.

In these championships, the Pakistani bodybuilders have won an impressive 97 medals until now making the PBBF proud and confident that its bodybuilders and athletes will continue their marvellous streak in the international arena and will continue to make the nation proud.

Bodybuilding is a sport of building a balanced and muscular body through training, a strict diet and rest when required. At an international level, the sport is all about having an impressive physique that appeals to the panel of judges.