 

Pakistan wins two medals in European Bodybuilding Championship debut

Arsalan Baig bags silver medal in Sports Physique category and Shehzad Qureshi wins bronze medal in Bodybuilding category

By
Faizan Lakhani

May 18, 2024

Bodybuilders with General Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), Sohail Anwar. - Author

KARACHI: In a major achievement, Pakistani bodybuilders managed to bag two medals at the 3rd European Bodybuilding Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Pakistan participated in the tournament for the first time where Arsalan Baig won the silver medal in the Sports Physique category and Shehzad Qureshi claimed the bronze medal in the Bodybuilding category.

General Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Sohail Anwar has congratulated the winners and participants for their efforts.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, also encouraged the bodybuilders.

The championship was organised and supervised by the Hungarian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (HBPSF) and was supported by the government of Hungary.

The tournament started on May 18th and the Pakistani bodybuilders departed for the tournament in Europe on May 16th.

Upon Pakistan’s confirmation of participating in the championship, Anwar congratulated the athletes on the milestone, saying: "We are thrilled to take this historic step into Europe and showcase the talent and dedication of our athletes, we are grateful for the support of the government of Hungary in making this opportunity possible."

Pakistan’s bodybuilders have successfully participated in the championships instigated by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (WBPF), Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (ABBF) and the South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Federation (SABBF) in Asia.

In these championships, the Pakistani bodybuilders have won an impressive 97 medals until now making the PBBF proud and confident that its bodybuilders and athletes will continue their marvellous streak in the international arena and will continue to make the nation proud.

Bodybuilding is a sport of building a balanced and muscular body through training, a strict diet and rest when required. At an international level, the sport is all about having an impressive physique that appeals to the panel of judges.

Who will Cristiano Ronaldo sit next to in Fury vs Usyk fight? Not McGregor
Who will Cristiano Ronaldo sit next to in Fury vs Usyk fight? Not McGregor
Eminent batter Virat Kohli makes IPL history
Eminent batter Virat Kohli makes IPL history
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, where, how to watch clash of boxing titans?
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, where, how to watch clash of boxing titans?
Lionel Messi's life-changing napkin sells for shy of $1 million at auction
Lionel Messi's life-changing napkin sells for shy of $1 million at auction
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to end Al Hilal's winning streak
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to end Al Hilal's winning streak
Rauf, Naseem, Usman likely to be inducted in first T20I against England
Rauf, Naseem, Usman likely to be inducted in first T20I against England
Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals
Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals
Mohammad Hafeez reveals why Pakistan will struggle in T20 World Cup
Mohammad Hafeez reveals why Pakistan will struggle in T20 World Cup
Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Pakistan outclass Turkmenistan in CAVA Nation's Volleyball League
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
Hockey team has brought immense pride to Pakistan: COAS Gen Munir
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
What did Scottie Scheffler say after being released?
Liverpool's new manager's name revealed
Liverpool's new manager's name revealed