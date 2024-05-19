Oleksandr Usyk heads to hospital after defeating Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk left with broken jaw after defeating Tyson Fury. — Reuters/File

Oleksandr Usyk headed to a hospital after defeating Tyson Fury in Riyadh on Saturday after becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, the Daily Mail reported.

Although Usyk, 37, nearly knocked out the Gypsy King, 35, in the ninth round and handing his opponent the first loss of his career, it was the Brit who seemingly inflicted the greater damage.

The Ukrainian professional boxer was spotted getting into an ambulance after the fight as he missed the post-fight press conference where his rival revealed that Usyk was left with a broken jaw.

The now-former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion said: "We just had a fight. Have you seen my face? It's pretty busted up and he's just gone to the hospital with a broken jaw and he's busted too."

Tyson Fury reveals Oleksandr Usyk left with broken jaw after becoming undisputed heavyweight champion. — YouTube/MatchroomBoxing

Usyk's injury was the result of a big body shot by Fury in round six, but it's unclear where the damage to the jaw was done.



Following his loss to Usyk, Fury is entitled to a rematch.

The much-awaited face-off was also attended by Al Nassr's star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who showed up in style.