Why Kylian Mbappe not included in PSG squad amid last match?

Kylian Mbappe was not included in PSG's last league match, and no one knows why. — Reuters

After announcing a week ago about leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe was not included in his last Ligue 1 match against Metz that is slated for Sunday at Pac Des Princes.



The 25-year-old French on May 10 that he was leaving the Paris-based club after this season was coming to an end with the team’s Sunday match, reported ESPN.

PSG triumphed in the Ligue 1 title for the record 12th time. The team did not reveal any explanation about the matter.

In the league’s last faceoff, the French striker has not been listed in a group of 20 players named by Luis Enrique. Mbappe is also not on the list of players who could not play because of their injuries.

The club’s all-the-time top scorer is anticipated to join hands with Real Madrid.

He will now have a last chance to appear for PSG in the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 256 goals. There are 191 goals in the league on his name.

Mbappe has also won six Ligue 1 titles with the club, and he is also set to end as the league's highest scorer for the sixth time, with fifth outright after sharing the 2020 award with Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, according to the outlet.