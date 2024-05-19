Georgina Rodriguez releases wake-up selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez enjoys her time with Cristiano Ronaldo and their child. — Instagram/@georginarodriguez

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared Sunday an update with fans about her activities with family.

The 30-year-old Spanish influencer shared a story on her Instagram profile showing Cristiano Ronaldo and their child.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League Al Nassr team in January last year and shifted to the oil-rich country with his family including five children.

Georgina Rodriguez time to time gives updates to her fans about her life and the moments she shares with her family.

Rodriguez shared moments while she and 39-year-old Renaldo were spending time with their youngest child after the Mother's Day shoutout on May 6.

On her Instagram profile, she shared a picture of her two-year-old daughter Bella, with the caption: "Out for a walk with the parents."

The picture showed Bella dressed in blue attire while holding her stuffed toy and wearing a pink backpack.

On the other hand, her life partner and the world’s top goal scorer achieved another title last week for being the highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

A list of highest-paid athletes showed Ronaldo on the top for the fourth consecutive time, followed by Spanish golf player Jon Rahm.