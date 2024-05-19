Rashid Khan receives warm welcome upon returning Kabul after 4 years

Star spinner Rashid Khan receives a warm welcome upon returning to Afghanistan. — Screen grab/X/@@ACBofficials

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan received a warm welcome on his return to Kabul after a gap of four years due to his back-to-back engagements in different international cricket tournaments.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman and players received the star spinner at Kabul International Airport where he landed via private airline’s flight.

Khan stayed out of the country for taking part in several cricket events in foreign countries, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ACB shared glimpses of Rashid’s welcome at airport and the board’s headquarters where he met senior officers and players.



It showed a group of players showering petals at Rashid upon his arrival at the ACB headquarters and he was signing T-shirts of junior players who cherished the presence of the magical spinner among them.

After a short stay at home, Rashid would depart to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) from June 1.

The Afghan team had already flown to the West Indies on May 16 and is currently present in Saint Kitts and Nevis to join the preparation camp for the forthcoming international event.

The team will play their first match against Uganda on June 3 followed by New Zealand, Namibia and West Indies.



The global tournament will host 20 nations divided in four groups.

Afghanistan are placed into Group C alongside West Indies, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

