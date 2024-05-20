Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction for this Premier League season comes true

Ronaldo predicted Arsenal would not win Premier League. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo predicted who wasn't going to win the Premier League title for this season before Manchester City became the first team to bag the English league title for the fourth time on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Al Nassr star witnessed Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeat the "Gypsy King" Tyson Fury from ringside.

Ronaldo, 39, interacted with stars from the sports world including Al Hilal's Neymar and boxers Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia.

He also greeted Frank Warren, an English boxing promoter, who asked the former Manchester United star which team he thought would win.

He added that he was waiting for him at Arsenal, his favourite team, ahead of their clash with Everton.

"Who's going to win? We're still waiting for you at Arsenal," Warren said.

Although he didn't predict the winner, Ronaldo replied: "They (Arsenal) are not gonna win the league (this season)."

Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Arsenal's Premier League loss. — X/@GOATTWORLD

Well, just like Ronaldo predicted, Arsenal won 2-1 against Everton but failed to win the league this season.



Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City, which defeated West Ham United by 3-1, claiming 91 points at the conclusion of 38 league matches.