Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot

Jason Kelce's daughter meets Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop. — TikTok/@philadelphiaeagles

Jason Kelce, an ESPN analyst, recently introduced his youngest daughter, Bennett, to the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, and the lovable bird seemed to have failed to sway the little girl.

Over the weekend, the former National Football League star attended an event organised by the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the event, the fromer Philadelphia Eagles cente's 14-month-old daughter had visitors swooning over her reaction to meeting Swoop.



Kelce, 36, held his daughter in his arms as he introduced her to meet Swoop who immediately came over to do a little dance for her.

Bennett's excitement dissipated immediately when up close with the mascot as opposed to far away. Her attitude did not change even when her dad gave Swoop a high five.

Swoop attempted to give Bennett a stuffed animal of himself, which she was hesitant to accept so he stepped back.

Philadelphia Eagles fans praise Swoop's respectful behaviour with jason Kelce's daughter. — TikTok/@philadelphiaeagles

The interaction was captured in a video which was posted on TikTok by the team's official page and has garnered nearly 300k views, with people praising Swoop's respectful behaviour in the comment section.



One TikTok user wrote: "Love how he backs away when she’s like nope not happening. So sweet. Good job Swoop realizing she was scared and good job dad for not pushing. She'll get there!"



Another wrote: "I love how he read the situation and kept his distance not wanting to make her upset or scare her."