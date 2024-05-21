Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month

Lionel Messi to join Copa America defending champions in June. — Reuters/File

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi may be bidding goodbye to his team for a little while as he has been named among Argentina's 29-member squad for upcoming friendly matches next month.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected join his home team ahead of their clash with Ecuador and Guatemala during the early days of June before putting the Copa America title on the line, ESPN reported.

Copa America will be held from June 20 till July 14 in the United States, with Argentina being the defending champions after winning the title in 2021.

Lionel Scaloni's team includes 22 of 26 names from the 2022 Fifa World Cup winning team in Qatar, including Messi and Angel De Maria.

The final Copa America squads are supposed to be confirmed by June 15, with 26 players per team, as confirmed by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) last week.

Messi's Argentina is set kick off their Copa America campaign against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 in Atlanta, before moving on to New Jersey to face Chile and Peru in Florida.