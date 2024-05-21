 

Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month

Inter Miami star named among home team squad for Copa America but when will matches begin?

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Lionel Messi to join Copa America defending champions in June. — Reuters/File

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi may be bidding goodbye to his team for a little while as he has been named among Argentina's 29-member squad for upcoming friendly matches next month.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected join his home team ahead of their clash with Ecuador and Guatemala during the early days of June before putting the Copa America title on the line, ESPN reported.

Copa America will be held from June 20 till July 14 in the United States, with Argentina being the defending champions after winning the title in 2021. 

Lionel Scaloni's team includes 22 of 26 names from the 2022 Fifa World Cup winning team in Qatar, including Messi and Angel De Maria.

The final Copa America squads are supposed to be confirmed by June 15, with 26 players per team, as confirmed by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) last week.

Messi's Argentina is set kick off their Copa America campaign against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 in Atlanta, before moving on to New Jersey to face Chile and Peru in Florida.

Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Pakistan's Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Pakistan's Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon
Cristiano Ronaldo termed 'most influential'
Cristiano Ronaldo termed 'most influential'
Who is better, Messi or Ronaldo?
Who is better, Messi or Ronaldo?
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: 'Jinnah Stadium floodlights don't meet FIFA, AFC specifications'
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: 'Jinnah Stadium floodlights don't meet FIFA, AFC specifications'
WATCH: Jurgen Klopp's wife becomes emotional at Liverpool farewell
WATCH: Jurgen Klopp's wife becomes emotional at Liverpool farewell
Mauricio Pochettino: What's the future of Chelsea manager amid good performance
Mauricio Pochettino: What's the future of Chelsea manager amid good performance
Gary Kirsten joins Pakistan ahead of England T20I series
Gary Kirsten joins Pakistan ahead of England T20I series
WATCH: Messi's son Mateo shows off football skills on Inter Miami pitch
WATCH: Messi's son Mateo shows off football skills on Inter Miami pitch