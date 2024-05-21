Pakistan's Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

Pakistan's ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he successfully scaled the world's highest mountain, The Everest, without using supplementary oxygen.

Sirbaz, who had previously summitted the 8849-metre peak using bottled oxygen, reached the top earlier today at around 12:30 PST to become the only second Pakistani to scale the mountain without using oxygen.

Sajid Sidpara was the first one to do so.

The Hunza based climber is also the first Pakistani to climb 11 peaks of over 8,000m without using oxygen support. He has overall climbed 13 eight-thousanders.

Among the 13 eight-thousanders that Sirbaz has already climbed, only Annapurna and Kangchenjunga were summitted using oxygen support.

Earlier this year, Sirbaz had to delay the plan to summit Shishapangma — his 14th and final eight-thousander — after Chinese authorities refused to open the mountain for climbing this season.