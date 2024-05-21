 

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes first sparked the romance rumors in November 2022 while still married to their respective partners

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemed undecided about their future plans in their recent podcast.

During the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. Podcast, the couple talked about their relationship.

Holmes said, "I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you. And that's such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts."

Robach referring to her and Holmes’ previous marriages called the relationship with him hard-earned.

“God, I mean, just I've learned so much through going through both of those relationships and now being, in this one with you." added Robach.

During the conversation, Robcah called marriage a traditional thing where a couple gets caught up in expectations.

The duo who recently made their first red carpet debut at iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball are ‘on the fence’ about marriage.

But Robach says that she does not agree with the idea of getting married as the TV personality believes it is more for showoff rather than strengthening the relationship.

"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other. We want to marry each other," she continued. "We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents. It's almost for everyone else and not for you."

It is pertinent to mention that the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors have finalized their divorce from their previous partners.

Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
T-Pain shares his inspiration behind recent release
T-Pain shares his inspiration behind recent release
Rena Sofer says ‘yes' to Sanford Bookstaver for second time despite divorce
Rena Sofer says ‘yes' to Sanford Bookstaver for second time despite divorce
Jeremy Renner recalls being treated like a child actor since snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls being treated like a child actor since snowplow incident
Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking confession about her body
Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking confession about her body
Camila Cabello reminisces over first relationship with Matthew Hussey
Camila Cabello reminisces over first relationship with Matthew Hussey
Adele expresses desire to have baby girl with Rich Paul: 'A bossy little queen'
Adele expresses desire to have baby girl with Rich Paul: 'A bossy little queen'
'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev sparks concern with hospital photo
'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev sparks concern with hospital photo
Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for next 'Pirates' film? video
Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for next 'Pirates' film?