Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemed undecided about their future plans in their recent podcast.



During the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. Podcast, the couple talked about their relationship.

Holmes said, "I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you. And that's such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts."

Robach referring to her and Holmes’ previous marriages called the relationship with him hard-earned.



“God, I mean, just I've learned so much through going through both of those relationships and now being, in this one with you." added Robach.

During the conversation, Robcah called marriage a traditional thing where a couple gets caught up in expectations.

The duo who recently made their first red carpet debut at iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball are ‘on the fence’ about marriage.

But Robach says that she does not agree with the idea of getting married as the TV personality believes it is more for showoff rather than strengthening the relationship.

"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other. We want to marry each other," she continued. "We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents. It's almost for everyone else and not for you."

It is pertinent to mention that the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors have finalized their divorce from their previous partners.