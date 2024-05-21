 

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star together in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed she drove a car for the first time on the set of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya shared that she was “thrown into a car” to perform a stunt despite not having a driving license. She stars opposite Chris Hemsworth in the movie, which premiered during the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo appeared on Lorraine and talked to Tyler West during a segment.

Tyler said: “So each scene started with start your engines. And Anya you don't have a driver's license. How do you find this film?”

Anya answered: “They just threw me in the car and went you're going to do this. I was like ‘Ok’. It's fun that the first thing I learned how to do in a car was [stunts].”

“I have fallen in love with it, I want to get my normal driving license, I want to get my stunt driving license. It's a really cool way to learn how to drive,” she added.

Furiosa received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, making Chris fight back tears. The Thor star plays warlord leader Dementus in the film, whereas Anya plays Furiosa in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. 

