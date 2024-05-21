 

WNBA star Caitlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat

Indiana Fever's star showed great persistence against Connecticut Sun

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

WNBA star Caitlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
Caitlin Clark reveals what makes a true basketball player. — Reuters 

The women basketball star Caitlin Clark struggled through an injured left ankle and an irregular late technical foul to get her team in position for its first win, but Indian Fever could't get lucky against Connecticut Sun and lost  88-84 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever was mostly concerned by the knee injury of the 22-year-old former Iowa forward, who suffered a roll in the second quarter, bringing enormous pain for the top WNBA player, prompting medical assistance.

In a post-game conference, Caitlin Clark told journalists: "I turned it pretty good. I think it just got caught, I don’t think I stepped on anybody. I don’t have the best ankles in the world."

"It was a little tight this morning, but nothing out of the ordinary," she added.

The first WNBA pick stated: "It felt good, I just wanted to get a lot more tape on it as fast as I could to get back out there playing. It’s hard, especially when I felt I started the game off good, then you get hurt and you’ve got to sit out the last five minutes of the first half, then wait for halftime."

Clark also noted: "It’s hard to get into a flow so I think it took me until the end of the third quarter to get back into a little bit of a flow, but every basketball player has had an ankle injury. If not, you’re not a true baller I guess, so it’ll be a little stiff but I’ll be good."

The Fever met with consecutive four defeats however, Monday’s game is regarded as the best so far.

Indian-origin British coach joins Pakistan's football team
Indian-origin British coach joins Pakistan's football team
Why Caitlin Clark is more popular compared to other WNBA stars?
Why Caitlin Clark is more popular compared to other WNBA stars?
West Ham names new manager who coached Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-team
West Ham names new manager who coached Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-team
Ricky Ponting turns down India coach role
Ricky Ponting turns down India coach role
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend gives peek into playtime with daughter
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend gives peek into playtime with daughter
Europa League final: Ademola Lookman leads Atalanta to 3-0 win over Leverkusen
Europa League final: Ademola Lookman leads Atalanta to 3-0 win over Leverkusen
Where to watch Euro 2024 for free?
Where to watch Euro 2024 for free?
PPF mulls early kick-off option to avoid neutral venue for Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia match
PPF mulls early kick-off option to avoid neutral venue for Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia match
Chelsea on hunt for Mauricio Pochettino's successor
Chelsea on hunt for Mauricio Pochettino's successor
Why Kylian Mbappe is not participating in Paris Olympics 2024?
Why Kylian Mbappe is not participating in Paris Olympics 2024?
Pak vs Eng: Rain forces cancellation of first T20I
Pak vs Eng: Rain forces cancellation of first T20I
Injured Neymar's future with Al Hilal revealed
Injured Neymar's future with Al Hilal revealed