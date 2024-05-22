Injured Neymar's future with Al Hilal revealed

Neymar is staying in Al Hilal. — Reuters

Neymar, the Brazilian soccer star, who is recovering from a critical anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is set to rejoin his Al Hilal mates on the pitch for the Saudi Pro League, but there's a catch, the team manager revealed.

The 32-year-old injured his left knee after colliding with an opponent last year during Brazil’s faceoff with Uruguay where his side lost by 2-0.

Neymar has not played since last year however, his Saudi club secured the league’s title for the record-extending 19th time earlier this month.

Portuguese manager of Al Hilal Jorge Jesus said that the Brazilian may return to action in September.

The 69-year-old said: "The [recovery] time they give Neymar, in an injury like this, is normally between 10 and 11 months. Neymar will not be operational at the start of next season. We think that in September, October, he may be in a position to compete."

Neymar landed in the Saudi Pro League’s winning team in August after securing a two-year- contract, however, he appeared only five times before his injury.

The Brazil’s all-time high scorer will also be benched in the Copa America tournament but could feature in the South American World Cup qualifiers late this year.

Meanwhile, the coach also confirmed, according to ESPN that discussion is underway for a contract extension for the League champions.