 

Injured Neymar's future with Al Hilal revealed

Al Hilal coach reveals when will Neymar join players on pitch

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Injured Neymars future with Al Hilal revealed
Neymar is staying in Al Hilal. — Reuters

Neymar, the Brazilian soccer star, who is recovering from a critical anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, is set to rejoin his Al Hilal mates on the pitch for the Saudi Pro League, but there's a catch, the team manager revealed.

The 32-year-old injured his left knee after colliding with an opponent last year during Brazil’s faceoff with Uruguay where his side lost by 2-0.

Neymar has not played since last year however, his Saudi club secured the league’s title for the record-extending 19th time earlier this month.

Portuguese manager of Al Hilal Jorge Jesus said that the Brazilian may return to action in September.

The 69-year-old said: "The [recovery] time they give Neymar, in an injury like this, is normally between 10 and 11 months. Neymar will not be operational at the start of next season. We think that in September, October, he may be in a position to compete."

Neymar landed in the Saudi Pro League’s winning team in August after securing a two-year- contract, however, he appeared only five times before his injury.

The Brazil’s all-time high scorer will also be benched in the Copa America tournament but could feature in the South American World Cup qualifiers late this year.

Meanwhile, the coach also confirmed, according to ESPN that discussion is underway for a contract extension for the League champions.

Hasan Ali 'released' from T20 World Cup squad
Hasan Ali 'released' from T20 World Cup squad
Bronny James opens up on challenges of being 'Lebron James's son'
Bronny James opens up on challenges of being 'Lebron James's son'
Lionel Messi lets loose during night out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Lionel Messi lets loose during night out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'proud' of new Euro 2024 record
Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'proud' of new Euro 2024 record
Jos Buttler says playing for England is priority as IPL clashes with Pakistan series
Jos Buttler says playing for England is priority as IPL clashes with Pakistan series
Wasim Akram among 54 cricketers named as Australia's multicultural ambassadors
Wasim Akram among 54 cricketers named as Australia's multicultural ambassadors
USA stun Bangladesh to create T20I history
USA stun Bangladesh to create T20I history
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
Buoyant Babar Azam '100%' confident to win T20 World Cup
Buoyant Babar Azam '100%' confident to win T20 World Cup