Before release 'Deadpool & Wolverine' displays demand

In the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, there are almost two months. But, the ticket sales of the R-rated film on the first day showed its strong demand.



Reported to rake in $8 million in a day, the AMC Theatre boss Adam Aron weighed in on the much-anticipated film's prospects.

"Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever."

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds was surprised because he was in disbelief at how Disney green-lighted an R-rated film like Deadpool 3.

"I hope it doesn't sound condescending, I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them," he told Fandango.

"I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever."

The actor noted, "I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there's no other way to do it."