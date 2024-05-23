Prince Harry reasons for saying ‘I Do' at wedding unearthed

Experts have just highlighted the reals reasons behind Prince Harry’s love for Meghan Markle, as well as his desire to tie the knot.

A hypothesis about everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during a candid interview with The Mirror where he dished on Meghan’s upcoming documentary and the panic that’s settling in as a result.

According to Mr Quinn, “One of Harry‘s most profound complaints has always been his inability to control what was said and written about him.”

So “when he met Meghan, he believed she could get a grip on the world in a way he could never manage – she had the determination to take critics by the scruff of the neck and give them a good shake.”

All in all, it’s the “confidence in her own abilities” that has “been reassuring for a boy with no real confidence of his own,” Mr Quinn also chimed in to say before signing off.