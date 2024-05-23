Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out

Elon Musk reportedly had sexual intercourse with Nicole Shanahan in 2021. — Reuters/@forasteran/X

American entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Mush reportedly had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the running mate of Robert Kennedy Jr, according to new information released Wednesday.

According to a New York Times report, Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan used ketamine in 2021 at a private party and had sexual intercourse.

At that time, Shanahan was married to the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin and she told the occurrence to her husband, the report stated citing sources.

The outlet also detailed the 39-year-old lawyer’s relationship with the Google co-founder who separated from the tech entrepreneur in 2023, after marrying in 2018.

Musk and Shanahan had denied having an affair with each other, with the publication reporting that the pair partied with the 52-year-old founder of Neuralink and used drugs, including cocaine.

Shanahan married the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin in 2018. — Reuters

Previously, Musk confirmed that he used ketamine to treat his depression, during an interview with Don Lemon in March.

Ketamine can be prescribed legally to treat depression, under federal law. It is also a famous party drug.

After discovering autism in their daughter, Brin and Shanahan were affected, eventually leading the mother to attend parties with her husband, the newspaper reported.

The Musk-Shanahan affair was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in 2022.

Mus responded with denial saying: "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."