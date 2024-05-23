 

What's Donald Trump and Barron Trump's relation like?

Barron reveals what Donald Trump does at home

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Whats Donald Trump and Barron Trumps relation like?
This is what relation of Donald Trump and Barron Trump looks like. — AFP

When Donald Trump was elected to the White House in 2016, his family came under the limelight including his Barron Trump, who has been closely watched and raised by Melania Trump.

Barron Trump, who does not usually appear in front of the public eye because of her mother Melania Trump, has turned 18 this year and also graduated from the Oxbridge Academy, Palm Beach, Florida last week.

As the son of a billionaire former president, people are trying to unravel the mystery around the relationship between Donald Trump and his 18-year-old son.

Barron was set to make a political debut this month after being nominated as Florida delegate of the Republican National Convention however, the boy denied the offer, in a statement released by her mother, without revealing reasons.

In public appearances with family, according to The List, Barron and his father Trump usually wear the same coloured suits as seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump.

Moreover, when Barron appears with his 77-year-old father, the duo attracts a lot of attention, which the son may not like, or maybe he does not like to be embarrassed by his parents as most young kids do. 

There are certain public stunts such as dancing which may encourage Barron to hide from Trump.

According to The Mirror report, Barron also expressed what he thought about the music taste of his indictment-stricken father.

The report citing the guest stated: "All of a sudden the music just comes on loud. We're like, 'What the h*** is that?' He's like 'My freaking dad's the DJ.’”

The height of Barron Trump is 6 feet, 7 inches, surpassing all the Trumps in the family and for this reason, his father is jealous of him. 

Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?
What distinguished skills Melania Trump have, unlike others?
What distinguished skills Melania Trump have, unlike others?
PM Rishi Sunak announces UK general elections on July 4
PM Rishi Sunak announces UK general elections on July 4
Shocking information comes up in Donald Trump's secret docs case
Shocking information comes up in Donald Trump's secret docs case
TikToker's napping tip for long flights goes viral — but what do experts think?
TikToker's napping tip for long flights goes viral — but what do experts think?
EXPOSED: This is where Bob Menendez stashed $150,000 gold bars, $480,000 cash
EXPOSED: This is where Bob Menendez stashed $150,000 gold bars, $480,000 cash
Thousands attend funeral prayers of President Ebrahim Raisi, others video
Thousands attend funeral prayers of President Ebrahim Raisi, others
Shaken passengers arrive in Singapore after deadly turbulence-stricken flight
Shaken passengers arrive in Singapore after deadly turbulence-stricken flight