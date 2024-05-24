Prince Harry’s letting his destructive side lose with ruthless plans

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece he touched on the couple’s fall from grace and short time in the Royal Family as a whole.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “They only lasted two years before they stepped down as senior working royals, an unbelievably short time for a couple who claim to be committed to good causes.”

After that however, “for nearly four years the world saw their destructive side as they ruthlessly monetised their royal links”.

Not to mention, “acquired an army of often obsessive fans, and achieved a weird mix of fame and notoriety by high profile attacks on the monarchy, an institution which they knew could usually not respond.”

To make matters worse, “the Royal Family’s popularity in Britain has suffered, especially among the young, as the Sussexes were expected to be its contemporary face.”