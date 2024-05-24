New investigation opens against Donald Trump amid four indictments

Donald Trump to face another investigation regarding campaign promises. — AFP

As candidates bidding for the White House are busy attracting voters and funding from their supporters around the country, a new inquiry has been launched against former US President Donald Trump.



The investigation has been launched by the Democrats from the Senate that is finding claims that Donald Trump offered the oil companies of the US that if the giants supported him for his White House bid, he would reverse the climate policies by President Joe Biden, reported CNN.

The investigation was announced in a statement from the chairs of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees Thursday.

The letters from the legislators have also been sent to the nine oil behemoths including ExxonMobil and Chevron.

The inquiry stems in response to The Washington Post report earlier this month detailing the contents of the April fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

One person expressed frustration about the regulations of climate change. In response, Trump reportedly promised the elimination of regulations in exchange for a $1 billion contribution.

The letter demanded the information in which the 77-year-old reportedly asked for $1 billion in return for the reversal of climate policies of Joe Biden.

“Time and time again, both Trump and the US oil and gas industry have proved they are willing to sell out Americans to pad their own pockets,” Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said in a statement.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CNN: "President Trump is supported by people who share his vision of American energy dominance to protect our national security and bring down the cost of living for all Americans."