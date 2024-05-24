Shahid Afridi named among famous athletes as T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/@safridiofficial

As the countdown began for the electrifying event of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the organisers chose former Pakistan captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi among renowned athletes as an ambassador of the much-anticipated global tournament.



He joins India’s Yuvraj Singh, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, and the fastest man on Earth Usain Bolt as ambassadors for the mega event.

Afridi led Pakistan to T20 World Cup title in 2009 while also playing a key role in their run to the final in 2007.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart,” said Afridi. “From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.

“T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before.

“I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams.”

Afridi also bagged the title of Player of the Match in both the semi-final against South Africa and in the final against Sri Lanka in 2009.

“Shahid competed in six ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, two of which as captain and delivering a Player of the Match performance when winning the trophy in 2009, so who better to join our all-star Ambassador team,” the ICC General Manager Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, added.

“He’s a fan favourite around the world and alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt, will be bringing fans closer to the event ahead of what is set to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

The T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 1 in the United States and West Indies.