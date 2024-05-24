 
Geo News

Republican Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law shot dead

Elon Musk's Starlink could not save politician's family members

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Republican Ben Bakers daughter, son-in-law shot dead
Missouri Representative Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law killed by gangs in Haiti. — Reuters 

A politician from Missouri, US said in a statement Thursday evening that his daughter and son-in-law have been killed by gangs while they were working as missionaries in Haiti.

Ben Baker, who is a Republican member of the House of Representatives, said in a statement: "Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full-time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together.”

The Caribbean country had been witnessing chaos since February when the armed people took control of police stations and stormed airports in the capital city of Port au Prince.

Ben Baker added: “Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

His daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy worked for Missions in Haiti organisation. It said on their post on social media that the couple was ambushed by a gang of three trucks full of men after coming out of the church.

It added that Davy was taken to a house, tied up, and then beaten before the gang stole the group's trucks and all they had.

The charity organisation further stated: “After that gang left the area, another arrived with one member being shot and killed causing them to going into full attack mode.”

The couple sought help using Starlink internet but eventually the gangs continued shooting at the house and they were killed.

Here's what Donald Trump destroyed and Joe Biden didn't
Here's what Donald Trump destroyed and Joe Biden didn't
New investigation opens against Donald Trump amid four indictments
New investigation opens against Donald Trump amid four indictments
Prominent Sikh businessman charged with bribing Caribbean minister
Prominent Sikh businessman charged with bribing Caribbean minister
Foreteller who predicted rise in hostilities reveals World War Three date
Foreteller who predicted rise in hostilities reveals World War Three date
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi laid to rest after dying in helicopter crash
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi laid to rest after dying in helicopter crash
WATCH: Random man asks Donald Trump if he is innocent
WATCH: Random man asks Donald Trump if he is innocent
Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
What's Donald Trump and Barron Trump's relation like?
What's Donald Trump and Barron Trump's relation like?
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?