Republican Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law shot dead

Missouri Representative Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law killed by gangs in Haiti. — Reuters

A politician from Missouri, US said in a statement Thursday evening that his daughter and son-in-law have been killed by gangs while they were working as missionaries in Haiti.

Ben Baker, who is a Republican member of the House of Representatives, said in a statement: "Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full-time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together.”

The Caribbean country had been witnessing chaos since February when the armed people took control of police stations and stormed airports in the capital city of Port au Prince.

Ben Baker added: “Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

His daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy worked for Missions in Haiti organisation. It said on their post on social media that the couple was ambushed by a gang of three trucks full of men after coming out of the church.

It added that Davy was taken to a house, tied up, and then beaten before the gang stole the group's trucks and all they had.

The charity organisation further stated: “After that gang left the area, another arrived with one member being shot and killed causing them to going into full attack mode.”

The couple sought help using Starlink internet but eventually the gangs continued shooting at the house and they were killed.