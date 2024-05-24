 
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed

Cristiano Ronaldo's team closely watching Bruno Fernandes's plans

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo may have suffered set back on Bruno Fernandes. — AFP

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League last year in January and he probably told his Al Nassr high-ups that there were other players who they could tap. The star may have suggested his club the name of his former teammate.

However, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes are being smashed by Manchester United’s mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes, who wants to remain with the Red Devils, reported ESPN Friday.

Bruno Fernandes wants to stay where he is now, adding that he wants his "expectations to fit with the expectations of the club" after a bad performance.

Bruno Fernandes reveals where he wants to be. — AFP

The Red Devils finished at their lowest-ever position in the Premier League and if it wants to qualify for the European Cup, it needs to defeat Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

In an article in The Players’ Tribune, Fernandes said that playing for Man Utd has been his ultimate dream but he now requires assurances from the owners that they can match his ambitions as a player.

"If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve."

"I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here."

Fernandes previously said that he would consider his future at Old Trafford, but after this summer's European Championship. The 29-year-old has been closely watched by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

"After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me. And it starts tomorrow," he said. "We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward."

