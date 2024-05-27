 
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce jealous: 'It's official'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to be facing their longest time apart

May 27, 2024

Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce jealous: 'It's official'

Taylor Swift has apparently left her beau Travis Kelce jealous with her latest post on social media following her tour to Portugal.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the Fortnight singer shared stunning photos from her trip with a heartfelt note, saying she has left her heart in Lisbon, seemingly making Kelce jealous.

Swift writes, “It’s official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home.”

She went on saying, “I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada.”

Taylor Swift’s latest post came amid reports she is experiencing separation anxiety as she continues her European leg of the Eras Tour, away from her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

While Taylor dazzles audiences overseas, Kelce is stationed in Kansas City, participating in the Chiefs' Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The insider told Life & Style, "They're going to be facing their longest time apart. He'll make some trips to see her, but she can't be leaving the tour to see him, so she's got to leave this all up to him and it's making her very anxious."

