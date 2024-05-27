Princess Beatrice, Eugenie feel like virtual outcasts similar to Harry, Meghan

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly starting to feel more and more like their cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when it comes to being virtual outcasts.

Royal commentator Tom Bower issued these claims during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat the expert began by noting, “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

So “the situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.”

As of right now, “The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made sure to keep in touch with the two princesses despite moving half-way across the world.

And “Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK.”