Harry and Meghan challenge Prince William’s position in royal family with new move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unknowingly challenged Prince William’s position in the royal family with their recent ‘faux-royal’ tour of Nigeria.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex seems to be using his “outcast” status to become “a more prominent royal” by going on more foreign tours.

Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn explained how Harry and Meghan have realized they don't need the senior Royals' permission to organize successful overseas trips, and this has left William feeling powerless and diminished.

"It's almost as if Harry is using his freedom, his outcast status, as a means to become a more prominent royal than he ever could have when he was just the spare,” he said.

“Harry and Meghan have realised they don't need the senior Royals' permission to organise successful overseas trips where they behave as if they are the real thing,” he added.

Quinn went on to say that the Sussexes know they will be “welcomed and feted” as Royals even though they are “not officially royals at all.”

"And after what they see as their wildly successful tour of Nigeria, they are convinced they are on a roll,” he said, adding that seeing Harry taking the spotlight has William left seething.

"Back in Britain and powerless to compete or to prevent his brother taking centre stage, William sees his role diminished. And he hates it,” Quinn shared.

"He may even have started to feel a bit like a spare himself or at least that for the first time in his life he is being overshadowed by his brother and sister-in-law."